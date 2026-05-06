6-May-2026 1:34 PM
Lufthansa EVP: TAP Air Portugal is the 'right addition' to group
Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) TAP Air Portugal would be the "right addition" to the group, emphasising it is geographically complementary and has strategic importance for Portugal's tourism and connectivity. Mr Goudarzi Pour said: "I think we are the right partners because also we differentiate more also geography-wise than our competitor". As previously reported by CAPA, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa submitted non binding offers for a 44.9% minority stake in TAP Air Portugal in Apr-2026, with TAP's privatisation process expected to conclude by early Sep-2026. [more - CAPA TV]