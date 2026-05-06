Lufthansa EVP: 'Even level playing field' is essential for Gulf carrier agreements

Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) Lufthansa welcomes "fair" competition with Gulf carriers, emphasising that an "even level playing field" remains a core prerequisite for any potential partnership agreements. Mr Goudarzi Pour said: "The level playing field was not given due to different standards, labour standards, different ways of access to capital". Regarding current cooperation, Mr Goudarzi Pour added: "On the Gulf carriers, we have limited partnerships with special prorate agreements. We have single codeshares, single partners as well. There's no other thing currently planned". [more - CAPA TV]