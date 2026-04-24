Lufthansa completes first A380 retrofit with new business class seats

Lufthansa completed (23-Apr-2026) the retrofit of its first A380 with new business class seats and upgraded inflight entertainment system. The aircraft was deployed on the Munich-Los Angeles service. As previously reported by CAPA, Lufthansa plans to equip eight A380s with new seats in business class by mid-2027. Following the refit, Lufthansa's A380 aircraft will feature 68 business, eight first, 52 premium economy and 371 economy seats. [more - original PR]