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    24-Apr-2026 1:59 PM

    Lufthansa completes first A380 retrofit with new business class seats

    Lufthansa completed (23-Apr-2026) the retrofit of its first A380 with new business class seats and upgraded inflight entertainment system. The aircraft was deployed on the Munich-Los Angeles service. As previously reported by CAPA, Lufthansa plans to equip eight A380s with new seats in business class by mid-2027. Following the refit, Lufthansa's A380 aircraft will feature 68 business, eight first, 52 premium economy and 371 economy seats. [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Lufthansa previously said its eight A380s would receive new business class seats by mid-2027, with the first aircraft scheduled for modification at Elbe Flugzeugwerke from Feb-2026 and a return to service planned for Apr-20261. The carrier also confirmed the new A380 business class seat fitting was planned for 1Q2026, following long-established order sequencing2.

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