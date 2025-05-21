Lufthansa announces expanded Allegris routes, schedule highlights for winter 2025/26
Lufthansa announced (20-May-2025) plans to serve further destinations with its Allegris cabin interior in winter 2025/26. The Allegris cabin will be available on services from Munich to New York, Chicago, Miami, Shanghai, Cape Town, Bangalore and Tokyo. Lufthansa also plans to introduce Allegris in Frankfurt with the Boeing 787-9 aircraft and the retrofitting of its existing fleet, starting with the Boeing 747-8. In addition, during winter 2025/26, Lufthansa will operate A380 equipment from Munich to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Bangkok and Delhi. The carrier also announced services from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz and from Munich to Oradea will be extended into winter. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Lufthansa based all eight of its A380 aircraft in Munich from summer 2025, operating daily services to Boston, New York JFK, Los Angeles, Washington, Delhi, and adding Denver from 30-Apr-2025. It also increased Munich-Bangalore frequencies and expanded long haul services, including the continuation of its Tromso route in the summer schedule1.