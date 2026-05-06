Lufthansa accelerates fleet modernisation with weekly aircraft deliveries

Lufthansa Group EVP strategy Tamur Goudarzi Pour, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, outlined (23-Apr-2026) the group's fleet optimisation strategy and stated: "We have decided to economise out fleet, to make it more efficient, to have less fleet types". Mr Goudarzi Pour emphasised that after years of delays in aircraft deliveries, including the still undelivered Boeing 777 aircraft originally expected in 2020, the group is now receiving approximately one new aircraft each week. [more - CAPA TV]