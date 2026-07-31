31-Jul-2026 5:31 PM
LOT Polish Airlines to launch Warsaw-Hanoi service from Mar-2027
LOT Polish Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (30-Jul-2026) plans to launch three times weekly Warsaw-Hanoi service from 31-Mar-2027, operating with Boeing 787. Hanoi will be the fifth destination in the carrier's Asian long haul network, alongside Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi and Bangkok.
Background ✨
LOT Polish Airlines confirmed plans to launch Warsaw-Bangkok from 07-Oct-2026, initially six times weekly, with frequency scheduled to drop to three times weekly in summer 20271 2 3. LOT also launched four times weekly Warsaw-San Francisco Boeing 787 service, operating until 22-Oct-2026, making it the carrier’s sixth scheduled US destination4. LOT previously suspended Warsaw-Hanoi from 26-Mar-20125.