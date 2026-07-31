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    31-Jul-2026 5:31 PM

    LOT Polish Airlines to launch Warsaw-Hanoi service from Mar-2027

    LOT Polish Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (30-Jul-2026) plans to launch three times weekly Warsaw-Hanoi service from 31-Mar-2027, operating with Boeing 787. Hanoi will be the fifth destination in the carrier's Asian long haul network, alongside Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi and Bangkok.

    Background

    LOT Polish Airlines confirmed plans to launch Warsaw-Bangkok from 07-Oct-2026, initially six times weekly, with frequency scheduled to drop to three times weekly in summer 20271 2 3. LOT also launched four times weekly Warsaw-San Francisco Boeing 787 service, operating until 22-Oct-2026, making it the carrier’s sixth scheduled US destination4. LOT previously suspended Warsaw-Hanoi from 26-Mar-20125.

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