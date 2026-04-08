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8-Apr-2026 4:42 PM

LOT Polish Airlines to launch Bangkok service earlier than planned

LOT Polish Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (03-Apr-2026) plans to launch Warsaw-Bangkok service earlier than planned. The service will launch on 07-Oct-2026, while previously scheduled to launch from 26-Oct-2026.

Background ✨

LOT Polish Airlines previously planned to launch five times weekly Warsaw-Bangkok service from 26-Oct-2026.1 LOT Polish Airlines network bureau director Robert Ludera and the Tourism Authority of Thailand earlier discussed potential nonstop scheduled services from Warsaw to Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi, building on the carrier’s Thailand charter programme in 2024.2

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