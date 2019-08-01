LOT Polish Airlines to expand Budapest base by Mar-2020
LOT Polish Airlines announced (31-Jul-2019) plans to develop its Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport hub with the following new services:
- Seoul Incheon: Three times weekly from 22-Sep-2019 with Boeing 787 aircraft;
- Belgrade: Daily from 30-Mar-2020;
- Brussels: Previously announced launch postponed to 30-Mar-2020 due to 737 MAX grounding;
- Bucharest: Previously announced launch postponed to 30-Mar-2020 due to 737 MAX grounding;
- Prague: 12 times weekly from 30-Mar-2020;
- Sofia: Daily from 30-Mar-2020;
- Stuttgart: 12 times weekly from 30-Mar-2020.
The launch of new Hungary services marks another stage of market consolidation in Central and Eastern Europe and expands the carrier's Budapest network to 12 routes, offering more than 1.2 million seats p/a. The carrier will station three Embraer E195 aircraft in Budapest to operate the newly announced European services, expanding the Budapest fleet to four short haul aircraft and one 787 from summer 2020. Budapest Airport CEO Jost Lammers said passenger traffic between Hungary and South Korea quadrupled over the past four years and is expected to reach almost 100,000 passengers in 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]