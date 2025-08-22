22-Aug-2025 12:14 PM
LOT Polish Airlines attributes record operating results in Jul-2025 to network development
LOT Polish Airlines reported (21-Aug-2025) Jul-2025 was "the best month on record" for operating results in the carrier's history. LOT Polish Airlines attributed the achievement to network expansion. The carrier launched services from Krakow to Paris Orly, and from Warsaw to Thessaloniki, Malta, Reykjavik and Lisbon in 2025. LOT also plans to launch Marrakesh and Rovaniemi services. Additional services will be announced by the end of 2025. The acquisition of new aircraft will enable the carrier to continue to expand the range of connections offered. LOT expects to receive the first of 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 at the end of 2025. [more - original PR]