12-Apr-2024 4:32 PM

London Stansted Airport reports 'busiest ever 12 month period' to Mar-2024

London Stansted Airport reported (11-Apr-2024) it handled 28.5 million passengers in the 12 months to Mar-2024, an increase of 11.8% year-on-year and the "busiest ever 12 month period in the airport's history". The airport handled a record 2.2 million passengers in Mar-2024, as previously reported by CAPA. Top destinations during the 12 months to Mar-2024 were Dublin, Istanbul and Edinburgh, with the most popular countries being Spain, Italy and Poland. MD Gareth Powell added: "I'm really pleased we were able to round-off what was our busiest and most successful winter season at London Stansted with yet another record-breaking month in March, our sixth successive busiest ever passenger month". [more - original PR]

