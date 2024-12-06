London Stansted Airport publishes draft sustainable development plan

London Stansted Airport published (05-Dec-2024) a draft sustainable development plan (SDP), outlining its long term strategy for sustainable growth over the next 20 years and how it intends to make the best use of its existing runway. Highlights include:

The evolution of passenger travel to and from the airport, ensuring half of all journeys are by public transport;

The extent of the airport's economic contribution and its growth as the number of passengers and destinations grow, involving 16,300 local jobs;

Infrastructure and access improvements, including further work to M11 Junction 8 and funds for local bus services, local roads and sustainable transport developments;

Increased support for the Stansted Airport College, offering more student places to grow careers in aviation.

As part of the updated plan, Stansted forecast that the airport could handle 48 million to 51 million passengers p/a in the 2040s. Airport MD Gareth Powell stated: "Over the coming months, we will be engaging widely with our local community on what the plan will involve, to ensure those who live and work near the airport and those who take advantage of the connectivity we provide get a chance to help shape the airport's future". [more - original PR]