London Luton Airport achieves Level 4 ACI Customer Experience Accreditation

London Luton Airport previously progressed through Levels one to three of ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme, receiving Level two and Level three certifications before the latest upgrade.1 2 3 The airport also reported more than 17.5 million passengers and “record customer satisfaction scores” in 2025, alongside network growth to 136 destinations.4 In Europe, iGA Istanbul Airport and Vienna International Airport also received Level four certification under the same programme.5 6