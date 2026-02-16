London Heathrow Airport CEO comments on third runway prospects, domestic connectivity criticism

London Heathrow Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye commented (12-Feb-2026) on the prospects for the airport's third runway proposal, stating: "I'm not confident of anything - especially when it comes to politics. All I can say is that we have a government right now that supports [the project] for the right reasons". Mr Woldbye also commented on the lack of domestic services from the airport, adding: "I can't force airlines to fly domestically. The charge for domestic passengers is much, much lower for domestic than international passengers". [more - Aviation Week]