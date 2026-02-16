London Heathrow Airport CEO comments on third runway prospects, domestic connectivity criticism
London Heathrow Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye commented (12-Feb-2026) on the prospects for the airport's third runway proposal, stating: "I'm not confident of anything - especially when it comes to politics. All I can say is that we have a government right now that supports [the project] for the right reasons". Mr Woldbye also commented on the lack of domestic services from the airport, adding: "I can't force airlines to fly domestically. The charge for domestic passengers is much, much lower for domestic than international passengers". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Heathrow's board approved funding to proceed with the third runway planning application, with the UK Government aiming for planning permission by 2029 and operation within a decade. Regulatory clarity from the CAA is expected in spring 2026, and the draft Airports National Policy Statement is due in summer 2026, both critical for unlocking private investment. Ministers' decisions in 2026 were viewed as essential for progressing this flagship project1 2.