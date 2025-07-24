London Heathrow Airport revenue up 1.9% in 1H2025, pax 'on track' to exceed 84m in 2025

London Heathrow Airport reported (23-Jul-2025) revenue of GBP1.7 billion (EUR1.96 billion) for the six months ended 30-Jun-2025, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year. The airport attributed the performance to "more long haul flying" and more passengers utilising the airport's retail and F&B options. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport handled a record 39.9 million passengers in 1H2025, driven by "larger aircraft and strong demand for Asia Pacific and Middle East destinations". The airport reported it remains on track to meet its forecast of more than 84 million passengers in 2025. [more - original PR]