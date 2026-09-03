London Heathrow Airport: Expansion to 'unlock over 108,000 jobs' nationwide
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Background ✨
UK Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander launched a review of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), with a revised draft due for consultation by summer 2026 and "four key tests" covering climate change, noise, air quality and UK-wide economic growth; the Government aimed for a decision within the current parliament and a new runway by 2035, with Heathrow Airport Limited and Arora Group schemes under consideration1. Heathrow's board approved investment to start a planning application, with Government targeting planning permission by 2029 and operation within a decade, while Heathrow awaited UK CAA clarity in spring 2026 on early cost recovery and the long term regulatory model2. Heathrow criticised UK Government consultation analysis for understating benefits, arguing it omitted increased trade, inbound tourism and private capital, while Heathrow cited potential cumulative benefits of GBP29.2 billion to GBP42.4 billion by 20603. Separately, Heathrow began Terminal Four "front door" works and CEO Thomas Woldbye reiterated claims of a GBP150 billion trade boost from expansion4.