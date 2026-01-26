London Heathrow Airport completes security technology upgrade across all terminals
London Heathrow Airport completed (23-Jan-2026) its GBP1 billion (EUR1.15 billion) security technology upgrade. Passengers no longer need to remove liquids or electronics from their hand luggage at security screening across all terminals. Heathrow Airport stated it is "the largest airport in the world to fully roll out next generation CT security scanners". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Several UK airports, including Gatwick, Luton, Stansted, Edinburgh, Southampton, and Leeds Bradford, recently completed similar upgrades to their security screening technology, allowing passengers to keep liquids and electronics in carry-on bags in compliance with a UK Government mandate. Heathrow had previously sought extensions to meet the Government's deadline and reported delays with deployment, but invested heavily to complete the rollout across all terminals.