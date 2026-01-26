London Heathrow Airport completes security technology upgrade across all terminals

Several UK airports, including Gatwick, Luton, Stansted, Edinburgh, Southampton, and Leeds Bradford, recently completed similar upgrades to their security screening technology, allowing passengers to keep liquids and electronics in carry-on bags in compliance with a UK Government mandate. Heathrow had previously sought extensions to meet the Government's deadline and reported delays with deployment, but invested heavily to complete the rollout across all terminals1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8.