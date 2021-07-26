Become a CAPA Member
26-Jul-2021 4:36 PM

London Heathrow Airport 1H2021 revenue down 51.1% year on year

London Heathrow Airport reported (26-Jul-2021) the following financial highlights for 1H2021:

  • Revenue: GBP348 million, -51.1% year-on-year;
  • Cash from operations: GBP177 million, -39.8%;
  • Profit (loss) before tax: (GBP868 million), +18%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (loss): (GBP33 million), -114.9%.

Cash burn was reduced by over 50% compared to the same period in 2019, with operating costs and capex reduced by 35% and 77% respectively. Liquidity has been increased to GBP4.8 billion since the start of the pandemic, while cumulative losses during the period are at GBP2.9 billion. [more - original PR]

