London Gatwick Airport to proceed with Northern Runway expansion project

London Gatwick Airport CEO Pierre-Hugues Schmit welcomed (04-Aug-2026) a "Court of Appeal decision to comprehensively reject the legal challenges brought by the two campaign groups opposing London Gatwick's Northern Runway Project", adding: "We are also very pleased that this ruling, from senior Court of Appeal Judges, brings to an end an eight-year planning and legal process which has carefully tested and scrutinised every aspect of our expansion plans on multiple occasions". Mr Schmit continued: "This final ruling means that we can now press on with the important job of bringing this exciting project to life and move forward into the design and delivery phase", noting: "The Northern Runway project will deliver significant business, tourism and trade benefits for the UK, including 14,000 new jobs, a GBP1 billion (EUR1.17 billion) boost to the economy every year". UK's Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander stated the project will enable London Gatwick Airport to handle "Around 13 million more passengers and 100,000 more flights" p/a from 2030. [more - original PR - London Gatwick Airport] [more - original PR - II]