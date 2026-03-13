London Gatwick Airport to increase per hour scheduled aircraft movements in 2026

London Gatwick Airport announced (11-Mar-2026) plans to increase per hour scheduled aircraft movements from 55 in 2025 to 57 in 2026, following air traffic control and airfield innovations. The investments were undertaken in partnership with serving airlines and UK NATS and resulted in the airport's best on-time performance for departures in a decade - excluding the pandemic - in 2025, with an 11% year-on-year increase. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport also became the first single-runway airport globally to introduce time-based separation processes in 2025, facilitating an increase in the number of arrivals and departures per hour. [more - original PR]