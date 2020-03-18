Become a CAPA Member
18-Mar-2020 9:17 AM

London Gatwick Airport terminating employment of 200 staff due to coronavirus

London Gatwick Airport announced (17-Mar-2020) plans to take the following measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak: 

  • Closing the airport to flights between midnight and 05:30, except for emergency landings;
  • Closing two of the airport's six piers due to fewer passengers;
  • Deferring spending on its investment programme for the foreseeable future;
  • Terminating the employment of 200 staff on temporary fixed term contracts and contractors;
  • Exploring the potential to introduce options for unpaid leave or temporary salary reductions for staff. [more - original PR]

