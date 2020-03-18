18-Mar-2020 9:17 AM
London Gatwick Airport terminating employment of 200 staff due to coronavirus
London Gatwick Airport announced (17-Mar-2020) plans to take the following measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak:
- Closing the airport to flights between midnight and 05:30, except for emergency landings;
- Closing two of the airport's six piers due to fewer passengers;
- Deferring spending on its investment programme for the foreseeable future;
- Terminating the employment of 200 staff on temporary fixed term contracts and contractors;
- Exploring the potential to introduce options for unpaid leave or temporary salary reductions for staff. [more - original PR]