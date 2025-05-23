London Gatwick Airport launches UK's first Airport Economic Zone

London Gatwick Airport announced (20-May-2025) the launch of the Gatwick Region Airport Economic Zone (AEZ), following six months of preparatory work from the public and private sectors. The Gatwick AEZ covers West Sussex, East Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Surrey, Croydon and Kent, accounting for GBP155 billion in gross value added, or 7% of the UK economy. Gatwick Airport added that the boundaries of the zone "will remain flexible". The Gatwick AEZ is the UK's first "aviation-powered economic zone", intended to bring together airports and their surrounding regions to leverage the economic value of the airport and attract investment. Gatwick Airport CEO Stewart Wingate stated: "Forming the Gatwick Region Airport Economic Zone is part of our future plans to deliver economic growth and give the region a powerful single voice and recognisable identity to help unlock new investment, trade and tourism opportunities". [more - original PR]