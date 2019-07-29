29-Jul-2019 9:17 AM
London Gatwick Airport handles 12.5m pax in 2Q2019
London Gatwick Airport reported (26-Jul-2019) the following traffic highlights for 2Q2019:
- Passengers: 12.5 million, +1.7% year-on-year;
- European scheduled: 8.3 million, +3.1%;
- North Atlantic: 1.2 million, +1.8%;
- Other long haul: 1.1 million, +2.5%;
- UK and Channel Islands: 901,700, -8.5%;
- European charter: 711,500, -0.8%;
- Ireland: 416,700, -0.1%;
- Cargo: 26,121 tonnes, -2.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 75,598, +1.4%. [more - original PR]
