London City Airport to implement drop-off charge by end of 2025

London City Airport announced (31-Oct-2025) plans to implement a drop-off charge for all vehicles by the end of 2025, bringing the airport "into line with all other major UK airports" which operate similar schemes. The airport reported more than two-thirds of passengers "already travel sustainably", the highest of "any UK airport". The airport stated the charge aims to reduce the number of vehicles travelling to the airport, lowering congestion, reducing emissions and improving air quality in the surrounding area. [more - original PR]