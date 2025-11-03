London City Airport to implement drop-off charge by end of 2025
London City Airport announced (31-Oct-2025) plans to implement a drop-off charge for all vehicles by the end of 2025, bringing the airport "into line with all other major UK airports" which operate similar schemes. The airport reported more than two-thirds of passengers "already travel sustainably", the highest of "any UK airport". The airport stated the charge aims to reduce the number of vehicles travelling to the airport, lowering congestion, reducing emissions and improving air quality in the surrounding area. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Most major UK airports have introduced or increased drop-off fees since the COVID-19 pandemic, with such charges being justified as a means to encourage public transport use and to support sustainability objectives1 2. London City Airport was previously among a minority offering free drop-off, but this is changing as airports seek to address congestion, emissions and align with broader environmental strategies2 3.