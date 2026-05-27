Loganair announces 15 year SAF offtake agreement with ClimaHtech Green Flight
Loganair signed (26-May-2026) a 15 year sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offtake agreement with ClimaHtech Green Flight. The SAF will be produced using ClimaHtech's advanced technology pathways including power-biomass-to-liquid BioSAF and power-to-liquid eSAF. ClimaHtech is developing a "first of a kind" SAF production project to support the UK Government's SAF mandate. The parties will collaborate as ClimaHtech advances project development, regulatory engagement and site selection, ahead of the scheduled supply of SAF by 2029. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The UK’s SAF policy framework advanced, with the Department for Transport committing to a revenue certainty mechanism alongside a 2025 mandate and publishing a plan to deliver the mechanism by end-20261. UK midstream capacity also moved forward, as Exolum planned a GBP4.5 million independent SAF blending facility at Redcliffe Bay, expected to be operational from 2026, aligned with the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Bill’s progression in Parliament2.