Liverpool John Lennon Airport reports record pax in Oct-2026
Liverpool John Lennon Airport, via its official Twitter account, reported (05-Nov-2026) it handled 552,000 passengers in Oct-2026, a new record for the month of October. The most popular destinations during the month were Dublin, Belfast, Alicante, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca. The largest city break markets were Krakow, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Dublin and Belfast.
Background ✨
Liverpool John Lennon Airport previously reported 567,000 passengers in Sep-2026, up 7% year-on-year, calling it a "record month" and noting services to 65 destinations, with year-to-date traffic nearing 5.8 million through Sep-2026.1 The airport also reported Oct-2025 traffic of more than 527,000 passengers, up 13% year-on-year, with Dublin, Alicante, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Belfast among the top destinations.2