Liverpool John Lennon Airport reports record pax in Oct-2026

Liverpool John Lennon Airport previously reported 567,000 passengers in Sep-2026, up 7% year-on-year, calling it a "record month" and noting services to 65 destinations, with year-to-date traffic nearing 5.8 million through Sep-2026.1 The airport also reported Oct-2025 traffic of more than 527,000 passengers, up 13% year-on-year, with Dublin, Alicante, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Belfast among the top destinations.2