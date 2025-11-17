Loading
17-Nov-2025 10:04 AM

Lion Air to relocate services at Jakarta Airport from 17-Nov-2025

Lion Air confirmed (14-Nov-2025) all domestic services will move from Terminal 1A to 1B at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport from 17-Nov-2025. International operations remain at Terminal 2F. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Indonesia AirAsia also moved its domestic operations from Terminal 1A to Terminal 2E at Soekarno-Hatta, effective 26-Oct-2025, keeping international flights at Terminal 2F and offering a free shuttle between terminals1. Citilink shifted its domestic services to Terminal 1C on 12-Nov-20252. These changes reflect a broader reallocation of LCC terminal assignments at the airport3.

