Libyan Airlines may seek to switch A350 order for A320s or A321s

Libyan Airlines CEO Fathi Al-Shatti, speaking on CAPA TV, said (Jun-2017) the airline may seek to change its order for A350 aircraft to A320s or A321s. Mr Al-Shatti explained the airline saw potential for long haul services, including Asia Pacific, South Africa and transatlantic routes, when the A350 order was placed, but demand was heavily impacted by the war in 2011. The carrier is now more concerned with medium range services to European destinations, potentially including Amsterdam, London, Moscow and Paris. The airline has six A350-900s on order, according to the CAPA Fleet Database. [more - CAPA TV]