LEVEL selects Paris Orly Airport as second base, announcing four new routes to the Americas

IAG announced (28-Nov-2017) LEVEL selected Paris Orly Airport as its second hub, planning to base two A330-200 aircraft at the airport and launch services to New York Newark, Montreal, Guadeloupe and Martinique. LEVEL's Paris services will be operated by staff who currently work for IAG's French airline OpenSkies, based at Orly Airport. IAG outlined LEVEL's Paris services plans as follows:
- Paris-Montreal: Three times weekly service, effective 02-Jul-2018. Subject to Canadian authority approval. According to OAG, Air Canada, Air France, and Air Transat operate the Paris-Montreal route, while Corsair operates the route seasonally;
- Paris-Guadeloupe: Four times weekly service, effective 03-Jul-2018. Air France, Corsair and Air Caraibes operate the route, while XL Airways France operates the route seasonally;
- Paris-Martinique: Three times weekly service, effective 03-Sep-2018. Air France, Corsair and Air Caraibes operate the route, while XL Airways France operates the route seasonally;
- Paris-New York Newark: Four times weekly service, effective 04-Sep-2018. OpenSkies is the sole operator on the Paris Orly-New York Newark route, while eight carriers operate Paris-New York using different airport combinations. [more - original PR]