Leipzig/Halle Airport to launch EUR210m freight hub expansion

Leipzig/Halle Airport announced (17-Oct-2018) plans to launch a EUR210 million expansion of DHL Express' apron 4 freight hub. The expansion is in response to "ever increasing traffic volumes" driven in particular by e-commerce, with freight volumes increasing from 150,000 daily parcels in 2010 to 350,000 in 2018. The scope of the project covers an area of 67 hectares, including:

Expansion of aircraft parking capacity by up to 36 new stands;

Creation of two taxiway connections to the south runway;

Construction of two new taxiways serving the northeastern and southwestern areas of the south runway;

Construction of an empty container terminal;

Secured parking areas dedicated to truck parking;

Construction of an MRO hangar for small aircraft.

The apron extension is "essential for the longterm continued operation" of the DHL Leipzig freight hub, and will support the cargo carrier's plans to integrate A330F into its fleet, the airport noted. Leipzig/Halle Airport will submit documentation to the Land Directorate of Saxony in early 2019. [more - original PR - German]