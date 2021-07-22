22-Jul-2021 10:32 AM
Launching an airline in a pandemic: Start-up panel now available on CAPA TV
CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (19-Jul-2021) the session 'Launching an airline in a pandemic: Start-Up Panel' from CAPA Live July 2021 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features Avelo founder, chairman and CEO Andrew Levy, flyPOP CEO Nino Singh Judge, Flyr CGOO Bjørn Erik Barman-Jenssen, Norse Atlantic Airways founder and CEO Bjørn Tore Larsen, PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson, and IESE Business School professor and British Airways former CEO Alex Cruz discussing start-up innovation amid industry recovery, including new approaches to network strategies and marrying industry knowledge with a fresh ethos.