Launch of LEVEL demonstrates 'just how flexible' IAG is

IAG CEO Willie Walsh, commenting on the launch of LEVEL of via IAG's official YouTube channel, stated (28-Feb-2018) "in 2017, IAG demonstrated just how flexible it is when we launched LEVEL. We brought the proposal to the board in February, we announced the launch of LEVEL on 17-Mar and we started flying on 01-Jun-2017". Mr Walsh added the project would not be achievable without "calling on the expertise around the [IAG] airlines" and put together a team capable of launching a carrier in "such a short period of time".