Latvia approves provision of EUR175m state guarantee to airBaltic
Latvia's Parliament approved (26-Nov-2026) amendments to the law on financial stabilisation measures for airBaltic. The amendments allow an up to EUR175 million state guarantee for the carrier's liabilities, to ensure continuity of airBaltic's operations during restructuring. [more - original PR - Latvian]
Background ✨
Latvia’s Parliament planned to decide on state guarantees for airBaltic on 26-Nov-2026, after its Budget and Finance Committee approved an up to EUR175 million guarantee on 25-Nov-2026, to help the airline secure private financing and maintain operations through restructuring.1 airBaltic also agreed with some existing bondholders and third party finance providers on up to EUR257 million of interim financing, subject to bondholder and shareholder approvals.2