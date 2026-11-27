Latvia’s Parliament planned to decide on state guarantees for airBaltic on 26-Nov-2026, after its Budget and Finance Committee approved an up to EUR175 million guarantee on 25-Nov-2026, to help the airline secure private financing and maintain operations through restructuring.1 airBaltic also agreed with some existing bondholders and third party finance providers on up to EUR257 million of interim financing, subject to bondholder and shareholder approvals.2