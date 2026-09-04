airBaltic reaches agreement on EUR257m in interim financing

airBaltic reached (03-Sep-2026) an agreement with certain existing bondholders and third party finance providers for up to EUR257 million of interim financing. The financing is intended to strengthen the company's liquidity and provide the financial resources needed to implement its new business plan. The proposed financing remains subject to approvals from airBaltic's bondholders and shareholders. A bondholder meeting to consider the proposal was convened for 11-Sep-2026. [more - original PR]