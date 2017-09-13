Latin America to see increasing links with expanding China market, won’t happen overnight: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (12-Sep-2017) for Latin America, distance, lack of market familiarity and lower trade flows mean that the spread of Chinese travellers (beyond Mexico and Brazil) has so far been relatively limited. But with China's massive population spreading its wings as its economy rapidly expands and outbound tourism numbers are increasing at an unprecedented rate, several hundred million Chinese tourists are expected to be exploring further and further afield as air services grow and access restrictions are lifted. "Over the next five years, as awareness grows and new aircraft types are introduced to fleets, the China market will offer major opportunities to airlines and to tourism bodies across the region", he explained. "China's airlines are adding service into new markets on an almost daily basis. They are both following and leading the tourism boom, often adding capacity well ahead of demand. There are some 30 Chinese airlines with long haul aircraft in their usually young fleets, with the support of their government to explore new markets."