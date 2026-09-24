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    24-Sep-2026 5:47 PM

    LATAM SVP network and strategy: 'Potential of stimulation is huge' in Latin America

    LATAM Airlines Group SVP network and strategy Kamal Hadad, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "The number of people in Latin America who actually travel in an airplane is only 20% of the population. 80% have never flown in an aircraft. So the potential of stimulation is huge". He added: "30% of the population in Brazil don't have a flight within three or four hours' drive… There's the potential of smaller cities, agribusiness, tourism and more in Brazil to have huge, huge stimulation". [more - CAPA TV]

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