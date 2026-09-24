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    24-Sep-2026 3:13 PM

    LATAM is 10% to 12% below industry average in CO2 per RTK: Head of climate change management

    LATAM Airlines head of climate change management Diego Martínez del Río, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) the carrier's sustainability definition encompasses the environment, businesses and communities it serves. Mr Martínez del Río said: "Aviation in Latin America is way more than just tourism. It's access to healthcare, education and to basic services that a lot of the places in our region don't have access to". Mr Martínez del Río added that LATAM is 10% to 12% below the industry average in CO2 per RTK, with financial incentives tied to hitting sustainability targets. [more - CAPA TV]

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