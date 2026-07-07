LATAM Group to receive additional 28 aircraft by end of 2026, bringing fleet to 410

LATAM Airlines Group reported (06-Jul-2026) the following fleet updates:

LATAM will receive 41 next-generation aircraft in 2026, receiving another 28 aircraft before the end of 2026;

In 1H2026, the group received seven A320neo, four A321neo and two Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Of this, five A320neos and four A321neos were allocated to operations in Brazil ;

787-9 aircraft. Of this, five A320neos and four A321neos were allocated to operations in ; By the end of 2026, LATAM projects to have 410 aircraft. In 2H2026, it will continue to receive A320neo, A321neo and 787-9 aircraft, to which will be added, for the first time, the Embraer E190-E2, which will strengthen the domestic network in Brazil;

E190-E2, which will strengthen the domestic network in Brazil; The fleet renewal plan will continue into 2027 with the addition of new aircraft, including the first A321XLR, operated by LATAM Airlines . The aircraft will allow for expanded range on medium-haul routes;

. The aircraft will allow for expanded range on medium-haul routes; By the end of the decade, LATAM plans to incorporate up to 130 additional aircraft from different manufacturers. With this, more than 50% of its fleet will consist of next-generation models by 2030.

VP of fleet and projects Sebastián Acuto stated: "Fleet renewal is one of the most important investments we are driving as a group, because it allows us to grow more efficiently and better respond to the connectivity needs of the region". Mr Acuto added: "South America has domestic markets with enormous development potential, and having a more flexible and diverse fleet allows us to reach these markets with the necessary reach". [more - original PR - Portuguese]