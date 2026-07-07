LATAM Group to receive additional 28 aircraft by end of 2026, bringing fleet to 410
LATAM Airlines Group reported (06-Jul-2026) the following fleet updates:
- LATAM will receive 41 next-generation aircraft in 2026, receiving another 28 aircraft before the end of 2026;
- In 1H2026, the group received seven A320neo, four A321neo and two Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Of this, five A320neos and four A321neos were allocated to operations in Brazil;
- By the end of 2026, LATAM projects to have 410 aircraft. In 2H2026, it will continue to receive A320neo, A321neo and 787-9 aircraft, to which will be added, for the first time, the Embraer E190-E2, which will strengthen the domestic network in Brazil;
- The fleet renewal plan will continue into 2027 with the addition of new aircraft, including the first A321XLR, operated by LATAM Airlines. The aircraft will allow for expanded range on medium-haul routes;
- By the end of the decade, LATAM plans to incorporate up to 130 additional aircraft from different manufacturers. With this, more than 50% of its fleet will consist of next-generation models by 2030.
VP of fleet and projects Sebastián Acuto stated: "Fleet renewal is one of the most important investments we are driving as a group, because it allows us to grow more efficiently and better respond to the connectivity needs of the region". Mr Acuto added: "South America has domestic markets with enormous development potential, and having a more flexible and diverse fleet allows us to reach these markets with the necessary reach". [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
LATAM previously guided it would receive 41 new aircraft in 2026 and reach a fleet of 410 aircraft, followed by 27 deliveries in 2027 including its first A321XLR.1 LATAM also projected 2026 capacity growth of six to eight percent domestically in Brazil and five to seven percent in other domestic markets, alongside 11% to 13% international growth, supported by a “solid capital and liquidity structure”.2