LATAM Cargo commences operations between Brazil and Cape Verde
Cape Verde's Government announced (06-Apr-2026) LATAM Cargo commenced operations from Brazil to Sal Amilcar Cabral International Airport. The operations are expected to support efforts to develop Sal as an international logistics hub, with the aim to serve markets in West Africa, the Americas and Europe. The government has also launched a tender for the preparation of a technical study on the development of the Sal Special Economic Zone. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
US TSA revalidated the certification of Sal Amilcar Cabral International Airport and Praia Nelson Mandela International Airport, which Cabo Verde Airlines said supported plans to launch nonstop US services.1 Cabo Verde’s Ministry of Tourism and Transport announced the creation of domestic carrier Linhas Aéreas de Cabo Verde to operate inter-island passenger and cargo services.2 The government previously discussed strengthening connectivity and developing the Sal air hub with Luxair and Cargolux.3