LATAM Cargo commences operations between Brazil and Cape Verde

US TSA revalidated the certification of Sal Amilcar Cabral International Airport and Praia Nelson Mandela International Airport, which Cabo Verde Airlines said supported plans to launch nonstop US services.1 Cabo Verde’s Ministry of Tourism and Transport announced the creation of domestic carrier Linhas Aéreas de Cabo Verde to operate inter-island passenger and cargo services.2 The government previously discussed strengthening connectivity and developing the Sal air hub with Luxair and Cargolux.3