2-Sep-2026 11:39 AM
LATAM Brasil and TAAG sign codeshare agreement
LATAM Brasil and TAAG Angola Airlines signed (01-Sep-2026) a codeshare agreement, enabling the integration of both airlines' networks and strengthening connectivity between Angola and Brazil. TAAG passengers will benefit from expanded access to LATAM Brasil's domestic network via GRU Airport Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, featuring 57 destinations in Brazil. The partnership may be expanded to include LATAM's international routes across South America and North America. [more - original PR]