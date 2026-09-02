    Loading
    2-Sep-2026 11:39 AM

    LATAM Brasil and TAAG sign codeshare agreement

    LATAM Brasil and TAAG Angola Airlines signed (01-Sep-2026) a codeshare agreement, enabling the integration of both airlines' networks and strengthening connectivity between Angola and Brazil. TAAG passengers will benefit from expanded access to LATAM Brasil's domestic network via GRU Airport Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, featuring 57 destinations in Brazil. The partnership may be expanded to include LATAM's international routes across South America and North America. [more - original PR]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More