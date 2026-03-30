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30-Mar-2026 2:47 PM

LATAM Brasil: 90% of customers using automatic check in

LATAM Airlines Brasil announced (29-Mar-2026) by 2025, 90% of the company's customers will have used automatic check-in, up from 45% in 2020. The carrier said more than 31.3 million passengers had their boarding pass issued automatically in 2025. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

Background ✨

LATAM Airlines Brasil previously began a digital transformation to simplify the passenger journey, including automatic check-in, passenger profiles, personalised notifications and LATAM Wallet, with automatic check-in initially available on domestic services and issuing a virtual boarding pass at booking1. It also deployed AI at Sao Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) to analyse check-in flows in real time to improve efficiency and reduce waiting times2.

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