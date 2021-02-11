Become a CAPA Member
11-Feb-2021 11:22 AM

LATAM Airlines Brasil commences digital transformation to simplify passenger experience

LATAM Airlines Brasil commenced (10-Feb-2021) a digital transformation with the objective of simplifying the passenger experience. The new digital ecosystem offers automatic check in, passenger profiles, personalised notification and the LATAM Wallet. Automatic check in is available on domestic services and provides the passenger with a virtual boarding pass at the moment of booking. [more - original PR - Portuguese]

