LATAM Airlines Group unveiled (18-Nov-2026) the cabin for its 174 seat A321XLR aircraft, which will join the LATAM fleet in Mar-2027. Details include:

The Premium Business cabin will feature 12 VantageSOLO suites by Thompson Aero Seating , in a 1-1 configuration with direct aisle access. Each suite will offer a seat that converts into a fully flat bed, a privacy door, a 19 inch 4K OLED screen, wireless charging and AC and USB-C connections. The front row suites will feature more personal space, a 22 inch screen, a private closet and space for hand luggage inside the suite;

, in a 1-1 configuration with direct aisle access. Each suite will offer a seat that converts into a fully flat bed, a privacy door, a 19 inch 4K OLED screen, wireless charging and AC and USB-C connections. The front row suites will feature more personal space, a 22 inch screen, a private closet and space for hand luggage inside the suite; The economy cabin, in a 3-3 configuration, will feature RECARO Aircraft Seating R3 seats with a flexible, ergonomically designed headrest, ample recline, Bluetooth for wireless headphones, a USB-C fast-charging port, and, for "the first time in the group's single aisle fleet", each seat will have its own 13 inch 4K OLED HDR screen. The 36 front economy seats, behind Premium Business, will offer "greater comfort during the journey, with more legroom, greater recline and footrests";

R3 seats with a flexible, ergonomically designed headrest, ample recline, Bluetooth for wireless headphones, a USB-C fast-charging port, and, for "the first time in the group's single aisle fleet", each seat will have its own 13 inch 4K OLED HDR screen. The 36 front economy seats, behind Premium Business, will offer "greater comfort during the journey, with more legroom, greater recline and footrests"; The A321XLR will feature a new inflight entertainment system with enhanced personalisation, allowing passengers to resume watching TV series or movies from previous flights, an interactive timeline and editorial articles. It will feature WiFi via a multi-orbit ESA antenna. LATAM Pass members will have access to free browsing and messaging, depending on their tier.

The group has committed to more than 10 aircraft of the model as part of a fleet modernisation strategy, that aims to reach 410 aircraft by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]