6-Dec-2024 10:40 AM
LATAM Airlines to launch new Premium Business cabins in 1Q2025
LATAM Airlines announced (05-Dec-2024) plans to launch new Premium Business class cabins in 1Q2025, with features including:
- Private seats with sliding doors;
- Dedicated shoe compartments;
- USB-A and USB-C charging ports;
- 18 inch high definition TV screens.
The initiative forms part of LATAM's USD360 million Boeing 787 cabin refurbishment programme, which covers 10 787-8s and 14 787-9s, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Spanish]