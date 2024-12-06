Loading
6-Dec-2024

LATAM Airlines to launch new Premium Business cabins in 1Q2025

LATAM Airlines announced (05-Dec-2024) plans to launch new Premium Business class cabins in 1Q2025, with features including:

  • Private seats with sliding doors;
  • Dedicated shoe compartments;
  • USB-A and USB-C charging ports;
  • 18 inch high definition TV screens.

The initiative forms part of LATAM's USD360 million Boeing 787 cabin refurbishment programme, which covers 10 787-8s and 14 787-9s, as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR - Spanish]

