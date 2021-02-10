Become a CAPA Member
10-Feb-2021 10:46 AM

LATAM Airlines recovers 57% of domestic capacity in Brazil, 79% in Colombia and 39% in Chile

LATAM Airlines announced (09-Feb-2021) the carrier expects to handle 35% of operations in Feb-2021 compared to Feb-2020. Operations in Jan-2021 reached 39.8% of Jan-2020 levels. The decline was attributed to "a scenario dominated by the increase in governmental restrictions". The carrier expects to increase cargo fleet utilisation by 20% year-on-year. Details include:

  • Brazil: The carrier plans to operate 57% of its domestic capacity, with 360 daily flights, and 15% of its international capacity;
  • Chile: The carrier plans to operate 39% of its domestic capacity, with 95 daily flights, and 23% of its international capacity;
  • Colombia: The carrier plans to operate 79% of its domestic capacity, with 110 daily flights, and 36% of its international capacity;
  • Ecuador: The carrier plans to operate 49% of its domestic capacity, with 16 daily flights, and 18% of its international capacity;
  • Peru: The carrier plans to operate 32% of its domestic capacity, with 60 daily flights, and 24% of its international capacity. [more - original PR]

