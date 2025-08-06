LATAM Airlines Group to launch Premium Comfort class in 2027
LATAM Airlines Group announced (05-Aug-2025) plans to invest over USD100 million towards the launch of its new Premium Comfort class. Pitched between Premium Business and economy, Premium Comfort features include wider seats, greater recline, lower passenger density, 16 inch 4K TV screens and Bluetooth connectivity. The class is expected to be launched in 2027, initially on the Boeing 787 fleet. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
LATAM previously invested USD360 million to refurbish its Boeing 787 fleet, introducing Recaro R7 suites with sliding doors in Premium Business and upgraded economy seating, with renovations scheduled for completion in 2H20261 2. It also announced a USD40 million retrofit for 37 A319 cabins, including new seats and improved storage, with completion targeted for early 20273.