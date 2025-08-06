LATAM Airlines Group to launch Premium Comfort class in 2027

LATAM Airlines Group announced (05-Aug-2025) plans to invest over USD100 million towards the launch of its new Premium Comfort class. Pitched between Premium Business and economy, Premium Comfort features include wider seats, greater recline, lower passenger density, 16 inch 4K TV screens and Bluetooth connectivity. The class is expected to be launched in 2027, initially on the Boeing 787 fleet. [more - original PR - Spanish]