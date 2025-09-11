LATAM Airlines Group SVP sees potential in secondary cities in Brazil and Colombia

LATAM Airlines Group SVP network and strategy Kamal Hadad, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) the most significant opportunity for the development of point-to-point intra-regional travel is secondary cities in Brazil and Colombia. He noted there are around 15 cities in Brazil with populations of two to three million that "could be developed further" and there are also four cities in Colombia which lack connectivity.