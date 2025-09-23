LATAM Airlines Group orders up to 74 E195-E2 aircraft

LATAM Airlines Group had previously stated it was considering acquiring additional aircraft from various manufacturers, including Embraer, to support regional passenger and cargo growth1. Earlier, LATAM Brasil's CEO noted the group was evaluating lower capacity aircraft from Embraer and Airbus due to delivery delays and engine inspections, with no Embraer models in the fleet at that time2. LATAM had also indicated plans to purchase up to 30 new Embraer aircraft for Latin American expansion3.