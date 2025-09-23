LATAM Airlines Group orders up to 74 E195-E2 aircraft
LATAM Airlines Group ordered (22-Sep-2025) up to 74 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, comprising 24 firm deliveries and 50 additional purchase options. Deliveries of the firm aircraft will commence in 2H2026, initially for LATAM Airlines Brasil and "potentially later" for other LATAM Group airlines. The aircraft will enable the group to serve additional destinations and expand travel options. The firm order for 24 aircraft is valued at approximately USD2.1 billion at list prices. The E195-E2s will join LATAM Group's fleet of 362 aircraft, including 283 Airbus narrowbodies, three Airbus widebodies under short term lease, 56 Boeing widebodies, and 20 Boeing freighters. [more - original PR - Embraer] [more - original PR - LATAM Group - Spanish]
Background ✨
LATAM Airlines Group had previously stated it was considering acquiring additional aircraft from various manufacturers, including Embraer, to support regional passenger and cargo growth1. Earlier, LATAM Brasil's CEO noted the group was evaluating lower capacity aircraft from Embraer and Airbus due to delivery delays and engine inspections, with no Embraer models in the fleet at that time2. LATAM had also indicated plans to purchase up to 30 new Embraer aircraft for Latin American expansion3.