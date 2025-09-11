Loading
LATAM Airlines Group CEO: Latin America 'still very underdeveloped' in air transport connectivity

LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) Latin America is "still very underdeveloped" in terms of air transport connectivity and there is "still a tonne of white space" to fill in terms of network coverage. He added that regional jets "are one way to connect that" and the airline is considering Embraer E-Jet E2s as a complement to its A319s. He said that no decision on an aircraft has been made.

