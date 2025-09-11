LATAM Airlines Group CEO: Industry net zero goal needs 'good public policy'

LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (09-Sep-2025) the airline industry's long term net zero target "will not be achieved if there is no good public policy to tackle the issue". The industry in Latin America "needs the incentives to allow producers and consumers" to achieve decarbonisation, according to Mr Alvo. He added that the airline industry has to "decarbonise and what we need is intelligent well crafted policies that allow us to navigate from where we are to carbon neutrality".