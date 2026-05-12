LATAM Airlines Group avoids 1m tons of CO2 due to operational and technological measures
LATAM Airlines Group announced (11-May-2026) it avoided emitting more than one million tons of CO2 per year due to series of operational and technological measures that optimise fuel consumption in its daily operations. Initiatives include single engine taxiing, using AeroSHARK across its entire fleet of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, installing lighter seats and removal of unused suspended screens from aircraft. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
LATAM Airlines Group integrated Storkjet’s aircraft performance monitoring software across its fleet to improve operational efficiency, with expected savings of around 7kg of fuel per flight and about USD2.5 million p/a in fuel costs.1 LATAM also retrofitted additional Boeing 777s with Lufthansa Technik’s AeroSHARK film after a Dec-2023 trial delivered about one percent daily fuel burn reduction, with expected CO2 cuts of 6000 tonnes p/a.2